By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Green Bay Packers have had an ugly start to their 2022 campaign. After entering the season expected to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders out of the NFC, the Packers have instead faltered in the first half of the season, and have just a 3-6 record entering Week 10, while also being in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Not much has gone right for the Packers this season. Everyone knew they were going to struggle on offense after they traded Davante Adams away this offseason, but nobody figured their offense would be this bad. Plus, their defense, which was expected to be one of the top units in the league, hasn’t been able to pick up their offense when they have struggled.

The result has been a season that has been among the most disappointing in the NFL so far. Even though the majority of their players have failed to stand out so far this season, there have still been some bright spots that have managed to keep Green Bay close in most of their games this season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at two of the Packers best and worst players from the first half of their 2022 campaign.

Packers best players

2. Aaron Jones

Entering the season, it seemed like Aaron Jones could be at risk of losing the lead running back role to AJ Dillon. And while the two have operated out of a timeshare so far this season, it’s been Jones who has been the best running back of the bunch, and one of the lone bright spots on offense for Green Bay so far this season.

Jones is currently on pace to post the most productive rushing season of his career (107 CAR, 600 YDS, 1 TD, 5.6 YPC) despite not getting nearly enough touches out of the backfield. He’s also remained involved as a pass-catcher (32 REC, 210 YDS, 3 TD) which only adds to his value. If the Packers want to turn things around in the second half of the season, they need to give Jones the ball more on offense.

1. Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary has quietly become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he has continued that throughout the first half of the 2022 season. Gary has been the Packers most impactful defensive player throughout the first nine games of the season as he has 32 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, a fumble forced and recovered, as well as a pass deflection.

As we can see here, Gary is doing a little bit of everything, and his six sacks on the season are leading the way for the Packers. Unfortunately, Gary tore his ACL in the Packers Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions, so he will be out for the rest of the season now. With Gary on the sidelines, the Packers are going to have to find someone to step up and replace his lost pass-rushing production, or else things could go from bad to worse for the defense.

Packers worst players

2. Sammy Watkins

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins this past offseason in hopes he could provide Aaron Rodgers with a deep threat who could stretch the field on offense. Yet through nine games (five of which Watkins has played in) he’s made virtually no impact for the Packers, and his failure to show up and produce is a big reason for their offensive woes.

Through his five games played, Watkins has just 10 catches for 159 yards, which simply isn’t going to cut it. It’s not as if Watkins isn’t playing, as he’s been on the field for over 50 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in each game he has played; he just hasn’t done anything when he’s on the field. Getting Watkins going would be huge for the Packers over the remainder of the season, as he could be the key to opening things up on offense.

1. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers admittedly hasn’t had a lot of help on offense this season, but considering the fact he had won back-to-back MVP awards prior to the 2022 season, he has failed to come close to reaching expectations this season. Rodgers has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL to start the season, and his struggles are a big reason for the Packers offensive woes.

Rodgers overall numbers are not good (205/317, 2091 YDS, 14 TD, 7 INT) and the advanced metrics are no better. Rodgers’ 36.3 QBR is 27th among the 32 qualified passers, and while his passing rating is a bit better (89.0, 16th in the league) Rodgers is nowhere near his MVP caliber expectations. Until Rodgers plays better, the Packers will continue to struggle, making him their worst player in the first half of the 2022 season.