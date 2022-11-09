By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

In Week 9, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 15-9. The Packers now sit at 3-6 but are still in second place in the NFC North.

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. While on the show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers to break down the performance of the Lions defense.

In response, Rodgers made it clear that the Packers got in their own way on the offensive side of the ball, and that is what led to the poor performance.

Aaron Rodgers Via The Pat McAfee Show:

“Look, no disrespect, they played great. We had 400 yards of offense on them and moved the ball up and down the field. I threw an interception off the helmet, I threw an interception about five yards short of Dave. I didn’t play a great game. We still made a lot of mental mistakes. But I don’t think they really stopped us. We had three possessions in the first half and went up and down the field. It’s more about us than I think then them.”

The nine points that Rodgers and the Packers produced against the Lions was their second-lowest of the season.

Rodgers himself put together arguably his worst outing in recent history during this Week 9 contest. He finished the day with 291 passing yards, one touchdown, and a season-high three interceptions, nearly matching his season total entering the game.

Rodgers and the Packers have played far below expectations this season. With them currently being three games below .500, they will need to get back on track now if they hope to salvage the season.