By Karl Rasmussen · 3 min read

The Green Bay Packers only have one player heading to the 2022 Pro Bowl after what has been an overall disappointing year. Cornerback Jaire Alexander will represent the Packers at this year’s Pro Bowl festivities, but just one player feels surprisingly low, even for a team that hasn’t played up to its potential. There are a handful of players who could be considered candidates for the Pro Bowl.

The Packers actually have four players who are considered to be Pro Bowl reserves, so if someone backs out, they’ll be among the first called upon as replacements. Those players include Aaron Rodgers, Preston Smith, Elgton Jenkins, and Keisean Nixon. While these guys were all effectively labeled as “the best of the rest” by the league, at least two of them could have gotten the nod as Pro Bowlers.

Both Keisean Nixon and Preston Smith are worthy of getting Pro Bowl nods in 2022, and Packers fans should be disappointed not to see them getting the honors this year.

Keisean Nixon

Okay, Nixon isn’t a household name for most fanbases, but Packers fans are well aware of the boost this kid has provided the team in the second half of the season. The problem is, Nixon wasn’t the team’s primary kick returner until after Amari Rodgers fumbled his roster spot and was waived.

Ever since taking over as the No. 1 return man in Green Bay, the results have been plain to see. There’s hardly a more dangerous team on special teams than the Packers right now. Nixon has been sensational returning kicks, and had he been in the position throughout the season, it’s hard to imagine anyone would get a nod as the best kick returner in football over him.

No, Nixon hasn’t returned a kick for a touchdown this season, but he’s frequently putting the Packers in great starting field positions. Since Week 10, Nixon has returned 22 kicks and six punts for the Packers. He’s averaging 26.36 yards per return on kicks and 15.33 yards per return on punts. His kick return yards average trails only Minnesota’s Kene Nwangnu, and while he’s not qualified statistically to be a league leader in punt returns, his 15.33-yard average would put him in second in the league.

Nixon was snubbed this year, but it’s a near guarantee that had he been in the role for the full season, he’d be miles ahead of the next returner in Pro Bowl voting.

Preston Smith

While Jaire Alexander racks up praise for his play in the secondary on a weekly basis, the Packers’ leader in the middle of the field is Preston Smith. Smith has never been to a Pro Bowl despite being one of the most consistent linebackers in the league. This year is no different. Once again snubbed, Smith has the numbers to back a Pro Bowl campaign.

In 2022, Smith has 7.5 sacks in 14 games for the Packers, which leads the team. He has 17 QB hits and nine tackles for loss, both of which tied his tally from last season in two fewer games. Smith has been a consistent presence on the Packers’ defense and was certainly worthy of a nod above just being a Pro Bowl replacement. Unfortunately, things didn’t go his way this year, so hopefully, he can use that as a chip on his shoulder and make a big impact down the stretch of the Packers’ playoff push.