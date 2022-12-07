By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers snapped a two-game losing slump with a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The win kept the Packers’ flickering playoff hopes alive heading into deep December. The Packers are now 5-8 and sit in third place in the NFC North. Here we’ll share some Packers overreactions including how Christian Watson is the future after their Week 13 win vs. the Bears.

The Green Bay Packers trailed 10-0 and 16-3 in the fourth quarter before rallying to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Packers ran for 175 yards, outrunning the Bears by 20.

The victory keeps the Packers alive in the race for the NFC playoffs. A ninth defeat would have effectively terminated the season heading into the bye week, but a 9-8 finish is still possible. Of course, this comeback win may have just been a fluke in an otherwise disastrous season. However, the Packers now have a bye week to rest and recover before facing the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions to wrap things up.

For now, let us look at some Packers overreactions after their Week 13 win vs. the Bears.

1. Christian Watson is the future

Rookie WR Christian Watson is becoming more and more of a star in Wisconsin. Sure, count this among our Packers overreactions, but we also feel he’s the future of this franchise. In so many ways, his speed is a game-changer. He gained 94 yards and added two more touchdowns in this game. Those gave him eight TDs in the last four games. That’s just crazy.

He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down extended play, a 15-yard pass on 3rd-and-7 to extend a scoring drive, and a 19-yard pass to start the final scoring drive. He then finished that with an electric 46-yard run on a jet sweep. In addition, the youngster drew two penalties for first downs, including a 38-yard pass interference penalty. Watson’s elite speed allows him to make big plays in a variety of ways. He is also becoming more at ease playing wide receiver in an Aaron Rodgers offense. Everything seems to be clicking.

Keep in mind that Watson has had an incredible run of touchdowns during his first season. Recall that he got into the end zone only once in his first six NFL games. After that, he’s been scoring at least one touchdown per week.

Green Bay thought highly enough of Watson to choose him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has already demonstrated how it was a great decision. For much of the season, the Packers struggled to replace former standout wide receiver Davante Adams’ output. Watson, however, has recently stepped up to help fill that void.

Touchdown number 8 for Christian Watson in 4 games 😤pic.twitter.com/Uz9nR09l5M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

2. Jaire Alexander is still an elite CB

Jaire Alexander is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, but he has struggled at times this season. The 25-year-old, however, had a great play in this game. It was the sort you’d expect from the Packers’ best cornerback.

Green Bay had taken a 20-19 lead late in the fourth quarter, and Chicago was putting together a response. The Bears picked up a pair of quick first downs on the ensuing drive. And then, with 2:48 remaining, Alexander intercepted Bears quarterback Justin Fields on a 1st-and-10 from the Packers’ 43-yard line.

Green Bay scored the game-winning touchdown three plays later. Alexander’s momentum-shifting interception made this happen.

3. Make AJ Dillon RB1

Green Bay RB AJ Dillon had his finest game of the season in terms of the run. Usual starter Aaron Jones was hampered in the second half after hurting his shin and only had nine carries for the game. This allowed Dillon to earn a heavier workload of 18 runs and three catches in the passing game. Dillon made the most of his opportunity, gaining 119 scrimmage yards, including a 21-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to cut Chicago’s lead to 19-17. He now leads the 2022 season with three rushing touchdowns compared to Jones’ two. Dillon’s 93 rushing yards were also his most since Week 16 of his rookie season.

He scored a touchdown of at least 20 yards for the second week in a row and averaged 2.44 yards after first contact. Two of his three catches also resulted in first downs. This might be another among our Packers overreactions, but we feel this is enough proof for him to be the team’s RB1.

4. DT Kenny Clark is back!

Green Bay’s starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark has had a difficult month and a half. Clark was ranked 79th among defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps by Pro Football Focus between weeks 8 and 12. He did, though, appear to get back on track here against Chicago. Clark had several really solid snaps and produced a number of excellent run-stopping tackles. We believe this is an indication that he has returned to the form that made him so good at the start of the season.