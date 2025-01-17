Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn't come out and say it straight up, but he's feeling antsy up in his press box. The way the Packers once again finished the postseason on a losing note is no longer sitting well with him or the rest of the front office, and the person ultimately responsible for that is head coach Matt LaFleur.

Gutekunst has put together a talented team. There's no doubt about that.

The Packers were a hot Super Bowl pick heading into the 2024 season because they seemed young and hungry after Jordan Love's first year as the starter. The first impressive thing from Green Bay's 2023 season was that the post-Aaron Rodgers plan worked out. Love is likely not going to be the Packers' third-straight Hall of Famer — with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers coming before him — but he's certainly a competent NFL quarterback.

He had a down year in 2024 but still threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns (11 interceptions). That's not great, but it's also not terrible. If the stench of his three-interception performance against the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't on him at the moment, it would be worth pointing out that he went seven straight games without an interception to end the regular season.

Gutekunst also went out and made some big investments this past offseason. He paid Love, but he also dipped into free agency to bring in star running back Josh Jacobs and star safety Xavier McKinney. He paid well for both of those players, and they brought a ton of talent to Green Bay's roster.

Throw in a new and aggressive defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley — who stepped away from the Boston College head coaching gig for the opportunity to coach the Packers — and Green Bay had a lot cooking for them heading into this season.

They were a good team in 2024, with an 11-6 regular season record and a berth in the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed, but they weren't a great team. They finished 0-6 against teams that finished with a record at least four games over .500 (including the playoff loss to the Eagles), and they went 1-5 against NFC North opponents.