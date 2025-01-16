After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, they now look to rectify the early postseason exit and plan for an explosive next season. As Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has talked Jaire Alexander among other topics to the media, he also spoke of his expectations for when the new season rolls around.

There was no doubt that it was a frustrating season for Green Bay as they didn't get a fully healthy Jordan Love throughout, but still finished with a positive record. Still, Gutekunst would say that there needs to be a “sense of urgency” within the team heading into the offseason and eventually into another year of football according to the team's website.

“The thing that’s been on my mind as we concluded this season is we need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys in that locker room, we’ve got a bunch of talented guys in that locker room, and I think it’s time we started competing for championships, right? I think they’re ready, I think they are wired right, I think that group is the kind of guys that can do that. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go do it.”

Packers' general manger is “excited” about the future

Even with the warning for next season, Gutekunst was confident in his team's ability to learn from this year and come out better the next time around.

“So I'm excited about the group,” Gutekunst said. “But the sense of urgency, not getting complacent…some of these guys have now proven themselves to be NFL football players and have attained that, but what's out there for us as a team that we're willing to commit to and sacrifice for? If I'm looking at one thing, that would be it.”

While who knows what needs the team will go for such as receiver, despite the Packers general manager downplaying needing a true No. 1 receiver, they will have some financial flexibility. This was stated by Gutekunst who mentioned that they feel confident that they have the resources to keep building a “championship-level team.”

“All the decisions we've made over the past few years has put us in the situation where we're in pretty good shape right now,” Gutekunst said. “Again, we've got to keep making good decisions, and it's never a one-year thing. You're looking at two, three years down the road.”

“But I feel really good about our ability to go do what we need to do to field a championship-level team,” Gutekunst continued.

At any rate, Green Bay had an early playoff exit in the aforementioned loss to the Eagles in the wild-card game as they finished the season with an 11-6 record, good for third in the NFC North. With other strong teams in the division like the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings, and even possibly the Chicago Bears ascending, it will be a key offseason for the Packers.