The Green Bay Packers' backfield got some disheartening news on Wednesday, as both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon missed practice due to injury.

Few, if any teams want to try to engage in a shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs. But after the Green Bay Packers' Wednesday practice report was released, the health of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon might force Matt LaFleur's hand towards passing the ball more on Sunday.

Dillon and Jones, the backs who respectively have produced the most and second-most rushing yards for Green Bay this season, both missed practice on Wednesday due to injury, per NFL.com. Dillon is dealing with a groin injury, while Jones nurses a knee injury.

Health issues have plagued Jones for a significant portion of the 2023 season already. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 after just nine carries, forcing him to miss the Packers' next two games.

Jones was back for Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, but managed just five carries in that contest. He then sat out Week 5 before a return to the lineup. But the comeback was short-lived, as Jones was inactive on Thanksgiving because of the knee injury he's currently contending with.

AJ Dillon, meanwhile, has appeared in all 11 Packers games this season. Health hasn't been an issue, but ineffectiveness has. Dillon has yet to top 80 yards in a single game, and has just one rushing touchdown on the season. Filling in for Jones as the Packers' lead back, Dillon is averaging just 3.4 yards a carry.

Injuries galore on offense

If Jordan Love and the Packers are forced to lean on the passing game more, they'll have to overcome an injury in the receiving corps as well. WR Jayden Reed joined Jones and Dillon Wednesday as DNP with a chest injury.

Reed ranks second on the Packers in receptions (36) and targets (59), but first in receiving yards (497).

If Reed can't go on Sunday, Love will be without his most dynamic option at wideout. Couple that with a hobbled backfield, and it could be a long day at Lambeau Field trying to go point-for-point with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.