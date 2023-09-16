It's looking increasingly likely that Aaron Jones will not be suiting up for the Green Bay Packers when they travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 2. The team elevated running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Packers promoted RB Patrick Taylor from their practice squad today, another sign that they're preparing to be without Aaron Jones and his hamstring injury vs. the Falcons,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

Jones is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt in Georgia after missing another practice on Friday. The 28-year-old left Week 1's win over the Chicago Bears early, and his status has been up in the air since.

The Georgia native was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, although the running back was able to workout off to the side while wearing his helmet. Although it's obvious the team was hoping he could make enough progress in his recovery to suit up on Friday, that was not the case on the Green Bay practice field.

The early exit last week combined with no practice participation suggests that Jones was less than 50/50 to play. Now with Patrick Taylor being called up, it's looking extremely unlikely that the team's RB1 will be able to go.

Despite his injury, Jones was excellent in Week 1, rushing nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown, while adding 86 receiving yards on two receptions and scoring another touchdown through the air.

AJ Dillon figures to fill in as the starter, with Taylor serving as his backup. Emanuel Wilson is another reserve option who could possibly be called in if Jones can't go.

Taylor signed with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent back in 2020, and he's played two full seasons in Wisconsin. He played in 23 contests for the franchise between 2021-22, and appeared in a postseason contest in 2021. The 25-year-old played college football for the Memphis Tigers from 2016-19.

The hope is that if Aaron Jones can't play, he will get a full week of recovery and be able to contribute in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints at home.