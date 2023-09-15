The latest Green Bay Packers injury update is a mixed bag ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The ultimate takeaway here is that we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if stars like running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson take the field.

“The #Packers listed RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and LB Quay Walker (concussion) as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the #Falcons,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported Friday.

The best piece of news to come from this report was that WR “Romeo Doubs is good to go.”

Packers fans will have to stay on pins and needles for the next 36 hours as losing any one of those four players would be tough for Green Bay. Watson is the team’s best wideout, and although he missed the opener against the Chicago Bears, the team needs him out there.

Jones, Bakhtiari, and Walker all played and played well in the team’s Week 1 victory. Aaron Jones had 126 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, while Quay Walker had four tackles, one tackle for a loss, a pass defended, and an interception.

Doubs not being on the Packers' injury update is great news, though. Replacing Christian Watson as the WR1 last Sunday, he led the team with four receptions of five targets and had 26 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After making short work of their rival Bears, the Packers head into Week 2 as a -1.5 underdog in Atlanta, but if Watson, Jones, Bakhtiari, and Walker play, there is a good chance the team can move to 2-0 in the Jordan Love Era.