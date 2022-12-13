By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field after he failed to complete a game against the Chicago Bears due to an injury, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Jones exited the Bears game with a shin injury, but was able to return after a brief period. Jones was limited to two snaps in the second half.

“I think he’ll be in good shape,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in an early-December release. “But you always get a little concerned when he’s up, he’s down, he’s up, he’s down.

“Certainly we’re a much better football team when he is on the field and he’s going or is as close to 100 percent as he can.”

Jones finished the game with 26 rushing yards on nine attempts, placing third on the team behind former Boston College back AJ Dillon and a 46-yard run from 23-year-old wide receiver Christian Watson.

Tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed Green Bay’s Week 13 matchup after working through an appendectomy, was the only player who did not practice on Tuesday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not have tape on the broken thumb he claims to have played through since a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

“I think (Aaron Rodgers) held up pretty nicely,” LaFleur said after the Bears game. “He seemed to be in great spirits after the game, which is always a good sign, and my limited interaction with him today he seemed to be doing well.”

Free safety Darnell Savage, who missed the game against the Bears with a foot injury, was also back in practice. Savage was questionable to return after injuring his foot on the third play of an early-December game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers will kick off against the Los Angeles Rams at 7:15 CST on Dec. 19 in Lambeau Field. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and ABC.