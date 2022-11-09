By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



It looks like Aaron Jones will be ready in time to assist Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers when they play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

To recall, Jones sustained an ankle injury during their Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. While he wanted to return and continue playing in the second half, he was advised not to do so and forced to sit out instead. With that, there have been concerns about his playing status against the Cowboys, especially since it is always tricky to come back from an ankle issue.

Fortunately, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tests on Jones came back clean. The running back is now expected to join the team’s practices this week and be available to suit up when they host the Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Some positive injury news for the #Packers: Tests were clean on Aaron Jones and he should be able to practice this week, source said. https://t.co/nPELUcGeI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Losing Aaron Jones would have been problematic for the Packers, considering that they have lost five in a row now. In nine games so far this 2022, the 27-year-old RB has already accumulated one rushing touchdown and three receiving TDs. He has 600 rushing yards on 107 carries, as well as 210 yards on 32 receptions.

It remains to be seen if Jones can be fully healthy and avoid any setback in his recovery from injury. Nonetheless, hopes are high that he can quickly return to action and be impactful once again when he takes the field. The Packers are 3-6 on the year and really need all the help they can get to stop the slide.