A classic rivalry calls for some classic drama as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith, and Jaquan Brisker share their thoughts on Packers vs. Bears.

A classic football rivalry always brings the heat out of players. The hatred that fuels both sides is what makes these games so exciting. One of the best football rivalries comes between two storied franchises, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Both teams collided in a Week 18 matchup, whether the Packers defeated the Bears in Green Bay. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker spoke on the disappointing night following the game, calling out the talent the Packers have rostered.

“I felt like we could have tightened up on the receivers a lot more than we did today. We gave them too much room and I really have no respect for them at all, just to be honest.” Why? “No one’s over there. No respect. They have no stars over,” said Brisker, per Mark Grote at WSCR Radio.

Packers stars Aaron Jones and Preston Smith didn't let this one fly over their head. Both players took to X to give their insight on the game after Brisker decided to disrespect the Packers' receiving core.

“Isn’t it his job to cover them ?? Should have been a easy day at work, right? If we got no one over there… Rent was due today!!!!!!,” said Jones, via X.

While Smith is on the defensive side of the ball, he decided to chime in. He mentions the Bears season ending, with the Packers headed to the playoffs. Smith sees this as the bigger picture after Brisker decided to downplay the Packers' talent.

“Man look like he ain’t do his job… gotta plan that offseason now and get front row seats from the couch,” said Smith, via X.