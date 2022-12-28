By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers fans were forced to hold their breath after a report surfaced of an Aaron Rodgers knee injury on Wednesday. However, Rodgers threw cold water on the narrative that he might not play in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings, per Matt Schneidman.

“I don’t,” Rodgers responded to whether or not he had concern for his availability against the Vikings. Rogers added that he missed Wednesday’s practice for rest purposes, per Schneidman.

Green Bay is doing everything possible to keep their playoff hopes alive. But this upcoming clash with Minnesota will prove to be critical in determining their fate this season. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it seems likely that Aaron Rodgers will be ready to roll for the game.

If Rodgers is able to play, it will be interesting to see how the injury effects his performance. He recently told Pat McAfee that his rushing ability can still prove to be a valuable facet of his game. But the knee ailment could cause Rodgers to remain firmly in the pocket.

“I’ve felt like there’s been times where I’ve needed to run the last five or six weeks, made sure I’m not forgetting about that part of my game,” Rodgers said, per Pat McAfee. “I think as you transition to an older player, you have to be more comfortable making plays in the pocket… but I’ve always been able to run the football at times.”

In the end, Rodgers wants to win and will do whatever it takes to keep the Packers in playoff contention.