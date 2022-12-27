By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers is not known for his scrambling prowess. However, Rodgers told Pat McAfee that rushing can still be a useful part of his game, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“I’ve felt like there’s been times where I’ve needed to run the last five or six weeks, made sure I’m not forgetting about that part of my game,” Rodgers said. “I think as you transition to an older player, you have to be more comfortable making plays in the pocket… but I’ve always been able to run the football at times. Obviously I ran for way more yards when I was a younger player.”

He added that running the ball will help the Packers put more points on the scoreboard in the long run.

We certainly should not expect Aaron Rodgers to become a true dual-threat QB anytime soon. With that being said, scrambling could prove to be an X-Factor as Green Bay tries to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Packers enter Week 17 sporting a 7-8 record following their victory over the Miami Dolphins. However, Green Bay will be in for a challenge against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers also provided a crucial update on the Pat McAfee Show. The Packers’ QB said that LT David Bakhtiari could return for Week 17. Bakhtiari’s return would be a pivotal upgrade for the Packers ahead of their crucial matchup against Minnesota.

The Packers-Vikings rivalry clash will prove to be an exciting affair without question. Aaron Rodgers will do everything he can to lead Green Bay to a victory over Minnesota.