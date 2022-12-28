By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers reportedly suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. The Green Bay Packers QB missed practice on Wednesday as a result of the ailment. Rodgers, who’s already dealing with a thumb injury, will likely attempt to play in Green Bay’s crucial Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the severity of his knee injury is unclear at this juncture.

The Packers can’t afford an Aaron Rodgers injury-related absence in Week 17. They have an outside chance of making the playoffs but need to take care of business against the Vikings. Jordan Love is a capable backup, but Green Bay will certainly have a better chance of winning with Rodgers under center.

Aaron Rodgers previously dropped a truth bomb on Green Bay’s postseason hopes.

“Considering where we were two weeks ago, a lot has happened in our favor. We played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we’re playing meaningful games in January and got to win those,” Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

As aforementioned, Rodgers’ Week 17 status is TBD at the moment. If he ends up being forced to miss the Packers-Vikings clash, fans will find comfort in what Rodgers had to say about Jordan Love earlier this season.

“I feel like an older brother watching him do well,” Rodgers said. “I care about the kid a lot and fun to see his growth… fun to see him just kind of relax out there.”

We will provide updates on Aaron Rodgers’ injury status as they are made available.