Aaron Rodgers drops ‘butterflies’ confession ahead of Week 1

Aaron Rodgers has done and seen it all throughout his decorated NFL career, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not having butterflies in his stomach heading into the start of his 15th season as a pro with the Green Bay Packers.

“I think if you’re not nervous or don’t have the butterflies, maybe you’re doing the wrong thing, so I’ll be excited to see how I feel before the game,” Aaron Rodgers shared to reporters, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Rodgers and the Packers are all set for their 2022 NFL season debut again the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday. They should have all the confidence they need to get over the challenge that’s going to be presented by Kirk Cousins and company, especially since they have been ruling the NFC North division for years like a dynasty. Aaron Rodgers, however, will not have one of the most reliable weapons he’s had in his career, with wide receiver Davante Adams having been traded by the Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

Whatever Aaron Rodgers is feeling ahead of the Packers’ matchup against the Vikings, he can always relax over the thought that Green Bay is 10-8-2 since 2012 versus Minnesota. Then again, the Vikings aren’t pushovers, either. With new head coach Kevin O’Connell expected to take Minnesota’s offense to a whole new level, the Packers’ stop unit must also be having those butterflies roaming inside its stomach.

Last season, Aaron Rodgers passed for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions on his way to winning his fourth MVP award.