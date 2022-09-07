Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ “Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part.”

Aaron Rodgers is known for sharing unfiltered opinions. He could care less what people think about him. His polarizing attitude has made him one of the most beloved and hated players all at the same time. Some people believe he’s genuine and is a good guy. Others consider him to be rude. Regardless of one’s opinion on Aaron Rodgers, his confidence is never in question.

The NFC North features the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and obviously the Packers. Green Bay is scheduled to take on the Vikings in Week 1. It is possible that Aaron Rodgers was aiming to stoke the flame ahead of the Vikings-Packers bout.

The Packers have run the division for quite some time. However, Green Bay can’t afford to take the division for granted. The Vikings have some interesting pieces and could make a run this season. Meanwhile, the Bears and Lions are rebuilding but could cause havoc within the next couple of years.

Regardless, Aaron Rodgers clearly is not worried. He will look to lead Green Bay to a Week 1 win on Sunday.