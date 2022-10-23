Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops F-bomb after Romeo Doubs drop vs. Commanders

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a pass attempt to Romeo Doubs was dropped by the rookie receiver late in the game against the Washington Commanders. After the pass failed to result in a completion, Rodgers appeared to have some NSFW comments for his teammates, appearing to ask “what the f*** are we doing?!”

The Packers’ offensive struggles continued in Week 7 as the team had just 82 passing yards heading into the fourth quarter. They had attempted only 10 rushes for 33 yards in the game, to that point, too. With offense difficult to come by for the Packers throughout the game, Rodgers’ frustrations became more visible, and he didn’t hold back on the rookie wideout after a drop in a big spot on third down.

The Packers entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-14, having failed to score in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers’ offense has not lived up to expectations this season, and while fans were hopeful they’d turn it around against the Commanders, that wasn’t the case early on. The reigning MVP is clearly missing Davante Adams following the offseason trade to the Raiders. While Allen Lazard has assumed the role of WR1, he just doesn’t have the same impact on a game that Adams is capable of making.

After an ugly loss to the Jets in Week 6, the Packers’ struggles continued on into Week 7 and it seems Aaron Rodgers is reaching his boiling point. Getting a better rapport with the young receivers at his disposal will be crucial to turning the tide on the season, but it hasn’t been pretty to start off the year.