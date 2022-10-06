‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.

So far, no one has really stepped up to be Aaron Rodgers’ new top target. Two guys who have the potential to be that new top target are rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Rodgers believes that both of these guys have a lot of potential, and he’s excited to see how they continue to develop throughout the season.

“I think both guys can be ‘dudes. It’s going to be, how does their confidence progress? How many plays can they lock and anchor into their mind as places to go back to and think about when they’ve maybe had a stretch where they haven’t played their best ball or maybe they need some inspiration? How many memories can they lock into their brain that they can access in the moment? And then, how do they work on their craft? There’ll be opportunities for big jumps between Years 1 and 2 and Years 2 and 3, especially, which we see from a lot of young players. But I think they both have opportunities to be really, really good players in the league.” – Aaron Rodgers, Madison.com

It’s interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers feels about two of the Packers newest wideouts. Both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have had their ups and downs early in the season, and it’s obviously going to take some time for Rodgers to become fully comfortable with them. But the more reps they get playing with Rodgers, the better they will get, and if they can do what Rodgers mentions here, the Packers offense will be in good shape for the rest of the season.