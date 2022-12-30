By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers isn’t one to go throwing compliments around on a consistent basis. But he recently opened up on his “love” for Green Bay Packers’ WR Allen Lazard, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ team website.

“That’s what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much. Because he gives up his body like that, consistently,” said Rodgers of Lazard. “You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people—and he proves it week after week by doing things like that.”

The Packers have turned their season around following a difficult start to the 2022 campaign. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have kept their playoff hopes alive as a result. One of the Packers’ main storylines has been their questionable receiving depth. However, Allen Lazard has proven to be a steady option at the position in 2022.

Lazard comes into week 17 with 5 touchdown receptions and is just shy of 700 receiving yards. He’s a player that Rodgers clearly trusts as well.

The Packers are preparing for a crucial Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. An early-week report revealed that Aaron Rodgers was dealing with a knee injury. However, Rodgers said he’s not concerned about the situation. The QB is expected to be ready for the game.

Rodgers, Lazard and Green Bay will look to take care of business against a talented Vikings team on Sunday.