Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason.

To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.

Now speaking on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” show, Rodgers opened up about the trade that separated him from his best weapon on the team. When Ibaka asked why the Packers did the deal, the legendary quarterback got honest and highlighted the several factors that he believes led to the decision.

“A lot of it was his desire to have a new start, a fresh start. There was an unknown with my future and how long I was going to be here. And I think he loved playing with me and maybe didn’t want to necessarily get locked into a long-term deal here if I wasn’t going to be in the long-term plans of the team. Or, in my own mind,” Rodgers said. “But I think ultimately, it was just time. Time for a new challenge for him, new opportunity.”

For what it’s worth, Adams himself has already spoken about his exit from the Packers in the past. While Green Bay indeed offered more money to him than the Raiders, he shared that family was a big reason for his move. The opportunity to play with Carr again reportedly swayed him to make the transfer as well.

Despite the shocking split between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, though, it is clear that they maintain a good relationship. Some might be still be frustrated that Adams left the team, but at the end of the day, he has his own reasons.