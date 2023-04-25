Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Rodgers sent his farewell message to the Green Bay Packers after getting traded to the New York Jets, per Tom Pelissero.

Aaron Rodgers says thank you, and goodbye (for now), to Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/m5IaVXAYAm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2023

“To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB.”

“To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always,” Aaron Rodgers wrote. “This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who will be remembered as one of the best Packers players of all time. He dealt with some controversy and was only able to earn one Super Bowl win with the team. Nevertheless, Rodgers consistently performed well and became the face of the franchise during his tenure in Green Bay.

He ultimately played with the Packers from 2005-2022. Rodgers finished his Green Bay career, assuming he doesn’t return at some point in the future as player, with 59,055 passing yards, 475 passing touchdowns, and four MVP awards. He was excellent during the regular season, and enjoyed some special postseason moments as well.

The long-term future is uncertain for Aaron Rodgers. For now, he is preparing to play the 2023 season in New York with the Jets. Regardless of one’s opinion on Rodgers, the fact of the matter is that he will be missed in Green Bay. With that being said, it was time for both Rodgers and the Packers to move on.