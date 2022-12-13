The Green Bay Packers are still looking to end the season on a high note despite their 5-8 record, and the team will be getting a key offensive weapon back from injury ahead of their Week 15 clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Aaron Rodgers could have rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs back in his arsenal come Monday night.

From Schneidman on Twitter:

“Romeo Doubs said he fully expects to play Monday night against the Rams. Hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on the first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9.”

Doubs has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for over a month. He last played on Nov. 6 in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions but was hurt on the first play of the game. Prior to that knock, the Packers’ third-round rookie had not missed a single game, but he’s missed each of the last four while recovering from the ankle injury.

In 2022, Doubs has 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns across nine games. Despite the injury, Doubs still has the fourth most receptions and receiving touchdowns among Packers players. Aaron Rodgers will certainly be pleased to get one of his young weapons back in the fold amid the litany of injuries that have plagued the Packers at the position this season.

Doubs was absent in each of the Packers’ last four games while sidelined by the injury, missing out on clashes against the Cowboys, Titans, Eagles, and Bears. He’s hoping to get back into the fold against the Rams and give Rodgers a boost for the Packers’ last-ditch late-season push.