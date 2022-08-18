Aaron Rodgers’ immediate reaction to getting clamped by Saints in joint practice

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are having joint practices during training camp this week. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Packers offense looked really bad, as the Saints defense locked them up. After a failed two-minute drill by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, Rodgers gave props where they were due.

According to the Packers’ beat writer for The Athletic, Matt Schneidman, Rodgers walked along the Saints sideline and gave high fives to all of the Saints defensive starters.

Aaron Rodgers going along the Saints sideline and high-fiving all their defensive starters after Saints D forces a turnover on downs against him and Packers starting offense during the two-minute drill. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2022

Normally, there isn’t much to take from a team’s performance during a joint practice. But this situation is clearly concerning. The Packers traded Rodgers’ favorite target, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Green Bay signed often injured Sammy Watkins, brought back Randall Cobb and were left with Allen Lazard atop the depth chart at wideout.

Thus far, Rodgers and the new faces have struggled to get on the same page. That prompted the Packers quarterback to point out they are running out of time to find their rhythm on offense.

So, struggling mightily in a joint practice is certainly not a great scenario. Schneidman also reported earlier Wednesday specifics on Green Bay’s struggles on offense.

Packers O with a brutal opening team period vs. Saints D. In 16 plays, they dropped back to pass four times and completed none. Aaron Rodgers picked off by Marcus Maye on a heave deep middle. Jordan Love “sacked” by Niko Lalos. A drop by Tyler Davis. Runs mostly went nowhere. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2022

On the Packers’ opening team period, they ran 16 plays. Aaron Rodgers went 0-for-4 with an interception. They also struggled to gain yards on the ground.

The Saints do boast one of the better defenses in the NFL. So, that likely contributed to the struggles, but as Rodgers pointed out, they are running out of time.