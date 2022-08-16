Aaron Rodgers issues challenge to Packers young receivers after struggles

Aaron Rodgers wants to see more out of the Green Bay Packers receivers. The superstar QB issued a challenge to Green Bay’s young wide outs following their subpar recent performances, per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“We’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Aaron Rodgers wants to win the Super Bowl this year. But he understands that in order for Green Bay to accomplish that goal, it is going to take all hands on deck. The Packers’ wide receiver core is in somewhat of a rebuilding mode after losing Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. And the preseason is the time for young players to impress the Packers and earn jobs on the team.

Much of the discussion following the Packers’ preseason opener revolved around Jordan Love’s forgettable performance. Love fired 3 interceptions in the game, however, Rodgers has his back. After saying he “felt bad” for Love, Aaron Rodgers explained why he isn’t concerned about the Packers backup QB, per Ryan Wood.

“It might look bad on the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a very different story.”

And his comments likely derive from the Packers receivers’ underwhelming effort. The receivers need to understand that they have an opportunity to impress more than the Green Bay coaching staff. If they are able to impress Aaron Rodgers, then he will be more likely to target them during the regular season.