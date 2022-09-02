Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster

The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.

But this season, Allen Lazard is the Packers top receiver. It’s not yet known if he can step up and become a top level receiver in the NFL. That left the Packers to use draft capital on the wide receiver position. They drafted Christian Watson in the second round, Romeo Doubs in the fourth round and Samori Toure in the seventh round. The first two are expected to take on important roles this season but many people did not expect Toure to even make it through final cuts.

He did, and Rodgers showed his appreciation for the rookie wideout on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I will say those young guys have really come along. Now – we gotta get Samori [Toure] a little bit more focused but he is very, very talented… Basically won his spot on the last game and I give him a lot of credit,” Rodgers said.

Toure was taken with one of the final picks in the draft at pick 258. He played college ball at Nebraska in a run-first offense. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t talented. The Packers rookie receiver made a splash in the final preseason game reeling in six of eight targets for 83 yards, which led the team.

Watson was banged up in training camp and is questionable for Week 1. If he is unable to go, it’s possible we see Toure in the season-opener.