The Green Bay Packers are anxiously awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers regarding his future in the NFL. With retirement rumors swirling, there’s a real chance Rodgers decides to call it a career after the Packers missed the playoffs in 2022. During a Tuesday sitdown with Pat McAfee, Rodgers revealed the recent conversations he had with the Green Bay brass, shining some light into his headspace as he navigates the biggest decision of his career.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow on his exit meetings with the Packers last week: “We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football for now. They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point.” pic.twitter.com/zqYHHxJB5q — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2023

Rodgers revealed that he had “all the conversations we wanted” with the Packers front office after the season ended. He said the Packers aren’t pressing for a specific answer at this point, while also indicating he’s nowhere near ready to make his mind up, either.

It certainly wasn’t the season the Packers were hoping for in 2023, as Green Bay failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

“I just need some time right now.” said Rodgers to McAfee. “I’m either all in or I’m out.”

In 2023, Rodgers is due to make $1.165 million in base salary, but will also receive a massive $58.3 million signing bonus if he returns to the team. Naturally, that has the entire Packers organization awaiting his decision. At this point, however, it doesn’t seem if as Rodgers is close to making up his mind.

The 39-year-old completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He featured in all 17 games for the Packers, leading the team to an 8-9 record. The 12 interceptions were the second most of Rodgers’ career, and his highest tally since 2008, his first season as a starter for the Packers.

With his future in the NFL and in Green Bay hanging in the balance, Aaron Rodgers provided a brief update on where he’s at in terms of a potential return. It seems, at least at this point, that he and the Packers are on the same page.