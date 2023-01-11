After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.

So, what should he do? Here are 3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after his disappointing season.

1. No clear path to title

There is only one reason Rodgers returned in the first place this season: To win a second career Super Bowl. After losing Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, it was always going to be an uphill battle. While rookie wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed serious promise and could be special in the near future, this offense just wasn’t good enough to go all the way. And let’s be honest, Rodgers is now 39. He is no spring chicken anymore. Without a true No. 1 target, it’s hard to imagine Green Bay coming back in 2023 and contending for a Super Bowl. Rodgers isn’t getting better. Plus, several veteran teammates aren’t expected to return, including Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and Mason Crosby. This Packers generation is coming to an end. Rodgers is the ultimate competitor and anything less than a ring is unacceptable. That’s just unrealistic next season if he decided to play another year.

2. Time for Jordan Love

Backup quarterback Jordan Love has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity to run the offense ever since the Packers drafted him in 2020. I’m sure he’s had no problem backing up a future Hall of Famer who surely taught Love a ton about the position and how to handle the pressure of being an NFL QB. But, it’s time for the 24-year-old to get an opportunity. He’s only made 10 appearances in three seasons, completing 60.2% of his passes for three touchdowns and three picks. While those numbers aren’t great, it simply comes down to getting enough reps to become comfortable. Who knows, perhaps the Packers go out and trade for another signal-caller. However, Love deserves the chance to at least prove himself as the next franchise quarterback. Will he be Aaron Rodgers? No. But, there is a reason the organization drafted him in the first place. They saw something special.

3. Rodgers has nothing left to prove

Four NFL MVPs, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl, and four-time All-Pro. That’s just the start. Aaron Rodgers has accomplished so much in this league and will go down as one of the greatest QBs ever. He’s got nothing left to prove and that’s a fact. We also have to take into consideration that Rodgers just had a miserable campaign. He threw 12 interceptions, the most picks since 2008. Plus, the 91.1 passer rating was the lowest of his career. To make matters worse, Rodgers failed to surpass the 300-yard passing mark once in 2022. for a two-time passing touchdowns leader, that’s unacceptable. It’s very clear Rodgers has lost a step. He’s not the same QB anymore. With more money than god, Rodgers doesn’t need to play football any longer. The signal-caller has solidified his legacy and will always be remembered as a Lambeau legend. It’s time to hang the cleats up and enjoy life. Where do the Packers go from here? That’s unknown at this point. However, that’s not his problem. While failing to finish on a high note will surely bother Aaron Rodgers, there is no reason to keep playing.