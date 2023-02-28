For Green Bay Packers fans, the NFL offseason has basically been Aaron Rodgers watch for the last few seasons. Could this be the year that his tenure finally comes to an end?

There was no shortage of “signs” that Rodgers was planning his exit in seasons past. This season is no different, with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst emphasizing that Green Bay is keeping its options open. According to him, there is still “no update” on negotiations between the QB and his longtime franchise, via Rob Demovsky:

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” said the Packers GM. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

The Packers brass has propped up Jordan Love as ready to take over the reins should Aaron Rodgers opt to play for a new franchise. Gutekunst claims to have “complete confidence” in the incoming third-year QB being able to apply all that he’s learning in two seasons as Rodgers’ backup.

They would also have the incentive to do so in order to appear ready for life after Aaron Rodgers, whether or not they truly are. Rodgers had a down season last year but is just a year removed from being the back-to-back NFL MVP. A return to form could elevate Green Bay back into the contenders they were for the past decade. But the buzz surrounding a parting of ways has certainly reached a crescendo.