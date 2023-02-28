Who will be the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback for the 2023 season? There are a ton of questions around star Aaron Rodgers, who has just recently emerged from his “darkness retreat”. Will Rodgers stick around for one more year? And if he does, will Green Bay trade him? There are more questions here, but Brian Guteekunst answered at least one: Jordan Love is ready no matter what, per Rob Demovsky.

“(Packers GM) Brian Gutekunst said Jordan Love is “absolutely” ready to be a starter and they’ve been in regular communication with him and his agent about what’s happening.”

The Packers took Jordan Love with one of their first round picks in 2020. The decision was met with derision by fans, who argued that the team should’ve taken a wide receiver instead. The logic behind the choice was clear, though. Green Bay knew that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t play forever, and they wanted to be prepared when he eventually chose to retire… or in this case, to be traded.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Love has already played in a couple of games in his Packers career (including some starts when Rodgers was injured). His first few years were rough (as is normal for young quarterbacks). His last couple of outings showed some promise, though, leading fans to hope that Love can guide this team in the future.

Asking for Jordan Love to play at an Aaron Rodgers-level off the bat is just delusional. The latter is still one of the best signal-callers in the league, despite a down year last season. However… the best thing that the Packers fans can hope for if the team decides to trade A-Rod is for Love to not look completely lost.