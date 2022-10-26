Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.

When speaking about their upcoming opponents in the Bills, though, Rodgers couldn’t seem to hold back with a shade at the Packers. As he was praising Buffalo, he also mentioned his former teammate and now Bills wideout Jake Kumerow, whom Green Bay cut in 2020.

“Great quarterback. Great defense. Very well coached. A lot of weapons, Jake Kumerow. A lot going for them,” Rodgers said about the Bills who are 5-1 on the season, per Zach Kruse of USA Today.

With the Packers’ wide receiving corps a big problem this 2022 season, we can’t blame fans for assuming Aaron Rodgers is pinning the blame on the front office for their mistake. Besides, Jake Kumerow was a favorite target of the star QB when he was still with the team–with reports even saying his release was a “little bit of a death knell” in Rodgers’ relationship with the team.

Even worse for the Packers, the comments on the Bills and Kumerow came right after Rodgers publicly criticized his teammates, saying that “guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps.”

The Packers will be hoping to end their slump in Week 8 against the Bills, though what Rodgers recently said surely won’t bring a positive impact on the team.