Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks there is one pressing problem in the NFL that is not being given enough attention: referees.

Rodgers is not questioning the officiating or whatsoever. That’s an entirely different topic. What the Packers star is concerned about, however, is the fact that the league’s best referees are leaving. Why? Because they are getting higher pay by being on TV.

The veteran signal-caller opened up about the issue during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee show, using Gene Steratore as an example. Statore retired as an NFL referee in 2018 and proceeded to join CBS Sports as an analyst.

“Listen, the best refs we’ve had in the league are on TV now. They’re not working in the league office. They’re on TV. Gene Steratore, my favorite ref of all-time. I think one of the best guys at understanding how to interact with guys and how to communicate with them, and then how to control a game without being a part of it. Gene was incredible at that, but Gene is on TV now. Why? Because they pay more,” Rodgers shared.

Aaron Rodgers also mentioned the likes of Terry McAulay and John Parry as examples of great referees who opted to leave the NFL and have a career in broadcasting instead. McAulay is currently with NBC Sports after leaving the field in 2018, while Parry is with ESPN after his 2019 exit.

“Terry McAulay, also a fantastic referee. He’s not working as the head of refs for the league office. He’s on TV. John Parry, another great referee. What is he doing? He’s working on TV. All of these guys who were fantastic whitecaps, and all who’ve left in probably the last five years. You’ve had eight or nine really good whitecap longtime referees. Are any of them working at the league office? No,” Rodgers added.

Rodgers certainly makes a good point. The NFL needs to produce the best product on the field, and referees play an important role in that. With that said, the improvement of officials and making sure to keep them is definitely vital.

Here’s to hoping Roger Goodell and co. finally take a look at it.