Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all.

During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3 showdown with the Buccaneers, Rodgers doubled down on his belief that he’d be long gone from the game by the time he reaches 45. He emphasized that he wants to do a lot of other things in his life, and while he remains as competitive as ever, he can’t ascertain whether that’ll be the case in the years to come.

“I have a lot of other interests outside the game. The game has been really, really good to me. I feel like I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else. I strongly believe it will be before 45,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Aaron Rodgers is already 38 years old, but if he follows Tom Brady’s footsteps, he would need to play for seven more years in the NFL. Considering the fact that he considered retiring in each of the past two offseasons, it’s hard to see him extending for seven more years.

For what it’s worth, however, the Packers superstar has nothing left to prove. Should he decide to call it a career in the 2023 offseason or the next, his place in NFL history as one of the greatest QBs to ever play is all but cemented.