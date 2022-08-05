Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are considered to be two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. Both men have led their teams to incredible glory over the last few years. However, Brady is often considered to be higher than the Packers star due to one reason: longevity. Just last year, the now-Buccaneers quarterback came second to Rodgers in the MVP race despite being 44 years old.

Because of that, fans have been wondering whether A-Rod would follow in Brady’s footsteps. When asked about it during Tom Brady’s 45th birthday, Aaron Rodgers had a blunt reply. Here’s what he had to say. (via ProFootballTalk)

“No, I don’t. But happy birthday, Tom,”

To be fair, any football player would be crazy to say that they’ll play until they’re 45 years old. The NFL is perhaps one of the most physically demanding sports in the entire world. The risk for injury is incredibly high, even if you’re on the field for a short amount of time. It makes sense for the Packers star to say no to playing until he’s 45.

In fact, Aaron Rodgers has been mulling retirement for the last few years. Prior to resigning with the Packers this year, there was a strong belief that Rodgers could call it quits after this year. That, naturally worried fans. Even today, fans are unsure whether the star QB will play on after this year.

For now, though, the Packers’ focus is on the upcoming season. They have their work cut out for them, after losing two of their big-time receivers in free agency. Thankfully, though, a rookie wide-out has been rising up the ranks to fill the void left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.