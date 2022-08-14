Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.

Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson are coming off PUP today. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 14, 2022

That’s three potential starters back in the fold for the Packers as the team prepares for its second preseason clash, a showdown with the New Orleans Saints. While Rodgers won’t feature in the game, there’s a chance some of his key weapons and protectors get their first lick of preseason action. It will be a crucial step for these guys as they work towards getting into game shape, and will also give Packers fans their first chance to see Watson in a game situation.

Jenkins has been sidelined with a knee injury he picked up in late December of the 2021 NFL season. It’s been a long road to recovery but the star offensive lineman is nearing his return to action.

Watson, whom the Packers drafted in the second round in 2022, had missed the start of training camp and the first preseason game through injury, but he is also ready to make his way back to the field.

As for Tonyan, the veteran tight end is working his way back from last year’s season-ending ACL injury, so getting him back in practice is another big win for the Packers.

Rodgers is getting three valuable members of the Packers offense back this week, and now all eyes will turn to David Bakhtiari as the last key piece looking to get activated from PUP ahead of roster cut-down day, or else he’ll be sidelined for the first four weeks of the season.