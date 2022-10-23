Aaron Rodgers will love the final Sammy Watkins status update for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers have been looking for ways to get their offense going after a very slow start to the 2022 season. Aaron Rodgers has struggled to hit his new targets now that Davante Adams is gone, and it’s hurt their offense in a big way. Luckily, it looks like one of Rodgers’ new targets, Sammy Watkins, is set to make his way back to the field for their Week 7 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Watkins played in the Packers first two games of the season before landing on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Watkins was activated off the injured reserve ahead of Green Bay’s upcoming game, but remained on the injury report as questionable to play. The good news for the Packers is that it looks like Watkins will end up being active for this game, giving Rodgers another target to throw to in the passing game.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Packers anticipate that WR Sammy Watkins, who was activated off IR on Saturday and is listed as questionable for today, will be available to play vs. the Commanders. One more wideout for Aaron Rodgers.”

This is good news for Rodgers and the Packers, as their offense has looked very sluggish to open the season. Rodgers appeared to be getting on the same page with Watkins prior to his injury, as Watkins hauled in three passes for 93 yards in Green Bay’s Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears. They will be looking to have similar success now that he’s back on the field.

Watkins likely won’t solve all the Packers issues, but giving Rodgers as many targets as possible on offense could help him figure things out. Not much has gone right for Green Bay’s offense this season, but maybe Watkins’ return can help them turn things around.