By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers made a huge financial commitment to Aaron Rodgers back in March, signing him to a three-year deal worth $150.8 million. But for a variety of reasons, things haven’t gone to plan for the quarterback or the team in 2022, sitting at 5-8 and currently out of the playoff picture.

Rodgers himself has already talked about his future, saying it’ll be a “mutual” decision if he returns or not. GM Brian Gutekunst also discussed the possibility of the signal-caller running it back in 2023. Via PFT:

“Well, certainly that’s an offseason kind of decision, but surely, yeah, we want all our guys back,” Gutekunst told reporters. “We made a big commitment to him this offseason, and so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we’ve talked about in the past, and this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season and it’ll be something we do together and move forward that way.”

The Packers are in a difficult situation. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers gets thumb surgery and plays better next year. Or maybe he’s just cooked. The thing is, they can’t cut him because he’s owed so much money. Trading Rodgers is an option, but that feels highly unlikely, too.

He’s completed just 64.9% of his passes this season for 22 TDs and nine interceptions. The lack of Davante Adams has definitely hurt Rodgers, but he is starting to find some chemistry with numerous wideouts. The reality is all he’s ever known is Green Bay. When you’re owed so much money, there is frankly no reason to want out. But, we’ll see what happens next spring.