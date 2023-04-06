Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is not ruling out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning to the team next season; however, he emphasized it’s an unlikely scenario as they continue to work out a deal with the New York Jets.

Rodgers has already confirmed previously that his plan is to play for the Jets in the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, an official trade has yet to go down, with Green Bay and New York reportedly still discussing compensation for the veteran quarterback. For what it’s worth, a report last week noted that the cause of the holdup in negotiations is the Jets’ desire to have some sort of protection with a “give back” pick if Rodgers ends up not playing beyond next season.

Now, the Packers have reportedly set the 2023 NFL Draft this April as the deadline to trade Aaron Rodgers. If they are unable to move him, then negotiations will go back to square one. Gutekunst has shown the willingness to wait as long as it takes to move Rodgers and land them the best possible package, though he would prefer if it gets done sooner rather than later.

When asked about Aaron Rodgers possibly returning instead if no deal is made, the Packers GM noted that it won’t be the first time that the QB would be returning under circumstances where he’s really not the happiest. Nonetheless, he did note that it doesn’t seem it will happen.

“I think right now, all options are on the table. It’s [reuniting with Rodgers in the summer] not trending that way, and I’m hopeful we can facilitate this and get this accomplished,” Gutekunst explained, via The Athletic.

“But he’s come back under certain circumstances before where maybe he wasn’t the happiest with everything that was going on and played very well. So we’ll just see how all of this transpires. I think it’s trending hopefully in the right direction for what everybody wants and we can conclude this.”

As things currently stand, the Packers and Jets are not close to reaching a deal. With that said, fans of both teams will have to be more patient as the two sides work on the terms of the blockbuster.