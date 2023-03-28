A trade that would sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets is taking shape, but the lingering hangup on the deal is whether the Packers will agree to some sort of “give back” protection if Rodgers does not play in the 2024 season, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo.

The trade is supposedly getting closer, and would send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets with two high draft picks going to the Packers, according to Robinson. One of the picks is reportedly a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and the other is a second-round pick in 2024 that has the possibility of becoming a first-round pick with team performance escalators.

A hypothetical performance escalator could be that if the Jets make the AFC Championship game, the 2024 pick becomes a first-round pick. The Jets are seeking protection in the trade, in the form of a draft pick that goes from the Packers to the Jets if Aaron Rodgers does not play in 2024, according to Robinson.

The Jets’ concerns stem from comments Rodgers made on The Pat McAfee Show, according to Robinson.

“I’ve got to admit, I went into the darkness 90% retired, 10% playing,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke on what happened with Rodgers this offseason from his point of view.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Brian Gutekunst said, via Robinson. “Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through. his representatives to try to talk to him [regarding] where were we going with our team. At that point, the informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”

It seems inevitable that Aaron Rodgers will be traded from the Packers to the Jets, but now we know what the supposed hangup is in a deal.