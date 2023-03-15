Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Aaron Rodgers has confirmed his future with the Green Bay Packers. After months of speculation, Rodgers is no longer expecting to play quarterback for the Packers.

Rodgers confirmed his intent to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season on the Pat McAfee Show. While the deal is not done, Rodgers has now confirmed it’s a matter of the Jets and Packers working out compensation. Bottom line, Rodgers is expecting to play for the Jets.

The Jets have been hot on Rodgers’ tail as they look for a new quarterback. It has clearly worked as Rodgers now seems prepared to play for New York. He is currently waiting for the Packers to agree to trade terms with the Jets. It seems like the long-winded Rodgers-Green Bay saga is reaching the finish line.

For New York, Rodgers is a beacon of hope after last year’s quarterback debacle. Zach Wilson has proven to be a bust after being selected No. 2 overall in 2021. Mike White has already signed with the Miami Dolphins while Joe Flacco clearly wasn’t the answer.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson was committed to finding a strong quarterback this offseason. It seemed like Aaron Rodgers was New York’s crown jewel. With Rodgers, the Jets are looking to be true contenders in the AFC.

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind a long legacy with the Packers. He spent 18 years there and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a four-time MVP. Overall, he threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns.

The trade is still yet to be finalized. But Rodgers says it’s just a formality at this point. Rodgers is expecting to be under center for the Jets in 2023. His Packers’ reign has come to a close.