Briant Gutekunst talks about Aaron Jones' possible return to Packers next season.

The Green Bay Packers had a surprisingly good season after making the playoffs. They upset the Dallas Cowboys before being bounced out by the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise aims to continue building around Jordan Love and it sounds like general manager, Brian Gutekunst wants to bring Aaron Jones back for one more season.

Nothing is set in stone right now. However, Gutekunst provided a long-winded answer when asked about the star running back. One notable statement the Packers general manager said about Jones was that “He is the heartbeat of our team,” Clayton Bailey of PackerFan Total Access.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gave a long answer when asked about Aaron Jones future with the team. “He is the heartbeat of our team” #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/1GqXL7aZk3 — Packerfan Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) February 1, 2024

Aaron Jones will be on a contract year next season and is due to hit free agency in 2025. He's proven to be a reliable asset over the years and doesn't look like he's going to slow down anytime soon. The Packers would largely benefit if Jones can maintain that consistency through next season. Especially with Jordan Love still developing as a star quarterback.

We'll see how it plays out though. It's early in the offseason and we've seen general managers and coaches say one thing then do the exact opposite. Even so, keeping Aaron Jones next season makes complete sense. They might as well keep him on the roster and potentially figure out a new deal after the 2024 season comes to an end.

Jones finished this season with 656 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. His 4.6 yards per carry average made him one of the most efficient ball carriers in the league.