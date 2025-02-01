After a letdown 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, nothing about Davante Adams' offseason is guaranteed. Adams has only added fuel to the fire with his actions on social media, giving Green Bay Packers fans reason to believe he may be eyeing a reunion.

Adams' latest stunt came on his Instagram story, where he posted a picture of him wearing Packers team shoes. He did not add any text to the post, but fans nabbed a screenshot of the photo and spread it on X, formerly Twitter, to stir discussions.

The picture allowed Packers fans to daydream about what a Jordan Love-Davante Adams duo would look like. The two have hardly worked with each other before but were briefly teammates in the 2021 season. Love was a rookie in 2021 and backed up Aaron Rodgers.

“Imagine he gets a ring with Love and not Rodgers,” one fan commented under a tweet of the picture from Packers fan Eli Berkovits.

“Someone appears to want to come back home,” another dreaming fan responded.

Adams remains on contract with the Jets through the 2025 season but has a potential out in the offseason. If the Packers desire a reconciliation, they would either need to orchestrate a trade or wait for New York to potentially release him over the summer.

Davante Adams' Packers career

Adams' future with the Jets is widely believed to be connected to Rodgers' upcoming decision. If Rodgers returns to New York, many believe Adams will as well. However, if Rodgers retires, Adams is expected to force his way out of the team's grasp.

Adams, of course, is one of the best receivers in Packers history. He spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay, where he racked up 8,121 receiving yards, the fourth-most in franchise history. His 73 receiving touchdowns in green and yellow are the second-most all-time of the storied organization.

If Adams returns to Green Bay, he would be an undeniable upgrade to the team's receiving corps, even at 32 years old. Adams spent his entire Packers career catching passes from Rodgers and would instead be working with Love in a hypothetical return.

Love threw for 3,389 yards in 2024 with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He struggled with turnovers and injuries early in the season while dealing with the lack of a true alpha receiver. Jayden Reed led the Packers with just 857 receiving yards on the year.