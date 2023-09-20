The Green Bay Packers were without All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury. They don’t know the extent to which he will miss time, but it seems like Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is tired of answering questions about the injury.

LaFleur was asked several questions regarding Bakhtiari's injury, to which he expressed that there was some swelling in the knee and that he did not think the lineman would have played were the game last week at home. The Packers play on natural grass, as opposed to the Falcons' turf field.

During a follow-up inquiry, LaFleur interrupted the reporter.

“That’s it. Just to clarify, I’m done talking about it,” LaFleur said, via Michael David Smith. “I’m not talking about it.”

Discussions about playing surfaces in the NFL have long been a debate and come back to the forefront with each major injury on turf. Aaron Rodgers, a former Packers teammate of Bakhtiari, tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 on the Metlife Stadium turf. Bakhtiari was very vocal about his opposition to playing on turf and urged the NFL to do something.

Bakhtiari missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. He also missed six games last year, with health continuing to become a point of concern for the tackle.

Of course the Packers would love to have David Bakhtiari fully healthy and back on the field. It has to be frustrating to have such a talented player on the sidelines so often, but that's the reality for Bakhtiari and the Packers right now.