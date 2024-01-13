Jaire Alexander's injury status forces Packers to make a roster move ahead of playoff game vs. Cowboys.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in what should be a fun playoff matchup. However, there is concern that Jaire Alexander won't play, as he's currently dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, Green Bay decided to make a roster move just in case Alexander is a no-go.

With that said, the Packers have officially elevated David Long Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Alexander is not currently ruled out, but this is a nice insurance move from Green Bay.

“With Jaire Alexander hurting his ankle in practice and not working out the final two days of the practice week, the Packers have elevated CB David Long Jr from the practice squad. Alexander is listed as questionable.”

Long has played in the NFL for five seasons. He spent four with the Los Angeles Rams, but this season he has bounced around the league. David Long Jr. has played several games for the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders. He'll have a chance to help Green Bay advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Hopefully, Alexander will play on Sunday. Considering the Cowboys have one of the best passing attacks in the league, the Packers will need Jaire Alexander in the lineup. CeeDee Lamb has looked like the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. If Alexander can't play, we could see a huge game from Dak Prescott and Lamb.

At the same time, the Packers have played well with or without Alexander in the lineup. This hasn't exactly been an impressive season for the star cornerback. Additionally, Green Bay is a well-coached team and the defense has played a large role in their success.