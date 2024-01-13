Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love took the time to be a Good Samaritan to a fan who was in some trouble on Friday.

Quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are currently preparing for their upcoming NFC Wild Card NFL Playoffs matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Not many expected Love to lead his team to the playoffs in his first year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay; however, the Packers were able to win their last three games down the stretch of the campaign to earn their spot in the postseason.

Still, all of the preparation for the Cowboys game hasn't stopped Love from taking the time to be a Good Samaritan. Recently, a user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posted a picture of Love in what seemed to be a snowstorm, noting that the quarterback had helped her niece out of a snow drift.

Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift…what can’t he do? That’s my qb 💚🥹 pic.twitter.com/qv0p3Q5Jiz — allie adames (@AllieKurowski) January 12, 2024

The friendly gesture is sure to further cement Love's status as a fan favorite in Green Bay. Love took over starting responsibilities for the Packers this season after the team traded franchise icon Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason. Although there were a few moments of growing pains that could be expected, for the most part, Jordan Love was able to exceed expectations this year and help get the Packers back into the postseason.

Not many will pick Green Bay this weekend to pull off the upset against a vaunted Cowboys defensive unit. However, with Love playing at the level he's shown to be capable of over the last few weeks, it seems that anything is possible.