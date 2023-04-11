Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy talked about trade negotiations with the Packers and New York Jets, and was asked whether the ball is in their court or in the Jets’ court when it comes to finishing a trade for Aaron Rodgers, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Yeah I can’t really get into that,” Mark Murphy said, via Demovsky. “I know Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe (Douglas) have been talking.”

Packers president Mark Murphy before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour of Wisconsin wouldn’t say whether he considers the ball to be in their court or in the Jets’ court when it comes to finishing the Aaron Rodgers trade. That and more here: pic.twitter.com/JnMEUifyqk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 11, 2023

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas will have to come to terms for the deal to be complete. Murphy spoke about it before leaving for the Packers’ annual bus tour of Wisconsin. He was asked about whether he is expecting a lot of questions about Aaron Rodgers on the tour.

“I do anticipate questions, and I anticipate saying that there is no update,” Murphy said, via Demovsky. “It is interesting, 15 years ago… similar situation.”

Murphy was also asked about whether a deal needs to get done between Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas before the draft.

“Again, that’s something Brian is working on,” Murphy said, via Demovsky. “I’ve been actively involved, there’s really nothing more to say.”

Lastly, Murphy was asked what lessons he took from last time around when the Packers traded Brett Favre to move on to Rodgers.

“Well, I’m really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback, and I’m hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback,” Murphy said, via Demovsky.

The trade between the Packers and Jets seems inevitable, and the only question is when it will happen. It will be something to keep an eye on as we approach the NFL Draft.