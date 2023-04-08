Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

With every passing day, every New York Jets fan’s heart skips a couple more beats when they check Twitter. Ever since Aaron Rodgers declared his trade intent, fans have been looking forward to that sweet, sweet, Ian Rapoport tweet. However, there are some hurdles hindering the trade talks between the Jets and the Packers. However, NY GM Joe Douglas reassured fans that A-Rod is still going to the team, per NFL.com.

“Participating in a live Boomer & Gio event hosted by Audacy’s WFAN Sports Radio, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked Friday about the potential trade for Green Bay’s four-time Most Valuable Player. “He’s (Aaron Rodgers) gonna be here,” Douglas told an electrified crowd.”

The Jets’ interest in an Aaron Rodgers trade is well-documented at this point. After two years of Zach Wilson, the team has rightfully deemed that the BYU product is not going to win them games. With how competitive they were despite sub-par QB play, it makes sense for New York to try and snag their own star signal-caller to lead the team.

However, trades aren’t a one-sided affair. The Packers are willing to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, yes. However, they aren’t dealing their star QB for a measly sum. On the other hand, New York is trying to not mortgage their entire future for a 39-year-old QB. This difference is what is holding up trade talks between the two teams.

Clearer skies are on the horizon, though. The common belief amongst insiders is that the upcoming NFL Draft will allow both teams to revisit trade talks. Maybe by then, one side is willing to concede in order to facilitate this trade.