AJ Dillon is gearing up for free agency, but that didn't stop him from making this interesting business decision.

The Green Bay Packers have some work to do this offseason after an encouraging 2023 campaign, and one of their more interesting decisions will be what they end up doing with running back AJ Dillon. Dillon has formed an effective one-two punch with Aaron Jones in recent seasons, but he's set for free agency, and he could conceivably be looking to join a team that will give him their starting job.

Dillon didn't have the greatest season in 2023 (178 CAR, 613 YDS, 2 TD, 22 REC, 223 YDS) but he should still draw considerable interest on the open market. While his free agency is obviously very important to him, Dillon is making moves elsewhere in his life, as it was announced on Wednesday night that he was partnering with an AI card grading company called AGS.

AGS has officially partnered up with @ajdillon7 to get you the best of grading with AI. Let’s pave the way for the future of grading!!! pic.twitter.com/IKDHDWN0kU — AGS | Robograding (@agsgrading) February 21, 2024

AGS uses AI technology to help folks who are interested in sports or trading cards get grades on their cards in the blink of an eye. Grading cards is an important part of the industry, as it helps all parties involved understand the value and condition of an individual card, which allows for prices to be established for folks looking to buy and sell cards.

These sorts of companies are being made possible by new AI technology, and AJ Dillon clearly is interested in the opportunity to get involved, otherwise he wouldn't have become a partner. Fans everywhere are curious what Dillon will end up doing in free agency, but first, he had to take care of some business before he focuses on where he will be playing football in 2024.