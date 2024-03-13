The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world when they signed running back Josh Jacobs. But with Jacobs in town, AJ Dillon's time with the Packers could soon be coming to a close.
If Dillon were to leave Green Bay, plenty of suitors have already begun showing interest in the running back. The New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys have all been named as potential landing spots, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The Packers gave Jacobs a four-year, $48 million contract. It seems unlikely that they'd be willing to dole out another big contract at RB. Especially after releasing Aaron Jones. Dillon re-signing with Green Bay is a possibility as long as he's a free agent. But he is clearly aware of his options outside of the Packers.
All three of his potential suitors have lost a running back in free agent. The Giants saw Saquon Barkley sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Colts RB Zack Moss signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys lost Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans. While each situation is different, Dillon would provide any of the three teams a powerful runner through the trenches.
AJ Dillon's tenure in Green Bay didn't end on the strongest note with a letdown 2023 campaign. However, over his four years with the team, Dillon ran for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has handled 170+ touches every season since 2021.
The Giants, Colts and Cowboys are still trying to find their offense's perfect combination. With Dillon even more available after Jacobs' signing, he could be the running back to get one of the trio's run game back on track.