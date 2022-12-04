By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at Soldier Field after picking up yet another victory over the Bears.

Rodgers with a salute to Bears fans 👀😅 @Packerspic.twitter.com/xrRgz1t8uZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Rodgers was truly rubbing salt in the wounds of Bears fans with that salute. Despite the rocky season the Packers have endured, Rodgers has not relinquished his grasp as the owner of the Chicago Bears, and he solidified that on Sunday in the win.

Aaron Rodgers completed 18-of-31 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions in the win.

The Packers and Bears are one of football’s oldest rivalries. Lately, things have leaned heavily in favor of the Packers, who have won eight in a row against the Bears and 23 of their last 27 dating back to 2010.

Speaking on the salute, Rodgers hinted that it could be his last time playing at Soldier Field in some eye-opening comments, via Rob Demovsky.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing in a place,” said Rodgers after saluting Bears fans before exiting the field.

It’s more than just a football game for Rodgers when he arrives at Soldier Field. He lives for this rivalry, and he made that clear once again with his salute after the game. The Packers scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in order to top the Bears 28-19 in Week 13.